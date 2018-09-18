Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to host All Candidates Forum

Google Maps

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an All Candidates Forum on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

The Forum gives a voice to the the concerns of our community and helps voters make an informed decision on voting day.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce exists to promote the economic, civic, and social welfare of our area. We promote Lake Country as a wonderful place to live, visit and invest and we act as an advocate for our members whenever needed. We are a non-partisan organization with no political affiliation to any party or candidate.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is encouraging those who attend to send questions they would like asked to manager@lakecountrychamber.com

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to pre-select questions they feel are of the highest priority.

