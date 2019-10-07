CBC’s Chris Walker (far right) hosted the first Kelowna federal election forum at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna on Sept. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum tonight

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Federal candidates running for election in Kelowna-Lake Country will be in the lakeside community this evening for an all-candidates forum hosted by the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce.

The two-hour forum starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at Creekside Theatre, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Kelowna Capital News will be live streaming the event.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country candidates confirmed for upcoming election

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon stands behind terminating firefighter caught having sex in hall
Next story
Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Just Posted

Drive-thru petition against wet housing to be held in Kelowna on Tuesday

Kelowna residents can sign the petition from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. at A Plus Automotive in Rutland

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum tonight

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Kelowna Rockets capture first road trip victory

The Kelowna Rockets collected two of four points during back-to-back games against Prince George

Pain BC launches free program for people living with chronic pain in Kelowna

The support and wellness groups will be held twice a month at the Kelowna library

Former Lake Country mayor Rolly Hein dies at 74

Rolly Hein served as mayor from 1999 to 2005

Election 2019: Travis Ashley — Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Travis Ashley is running for the Green Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Vernon stands behind terminating firefighter caught having sex in hall

Arbitration Board rules termination excessive, firefighter reinstated, but city considers further appeal

Most Read