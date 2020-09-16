Lake Country Chamber of Commerce seeks directors

Four open positions ready to be filled for annual general meeting Oct. 21

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for four open director’s positions on the board of directors. (Lake Country Chamber of Commerce)

Four spots are open on the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

If you’re interested in letting your name stand, add your name to this year’s ballot and join the list of nominees.

All members of the Lake Country chamber (full members, not-for-profit members, associate members and home-based business members) are eligible to vote.

The chamber’s annual general meeting will be a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The time has yet to be determined at the Zoom link will be distributed in the coming weeks.

The four new directors will join eight incumbents, including Jennifer Madsen (Oyama Zipline Adventure Park), Jeff Schall (realtor), Oscar Barnes (lawyer), Carla Carlson (Comfort Inn), Sam Sigal (Holiday Park), Melissa Cooney (associate member), Chris Lewis (Tourism Kelowna) and Blaine Rhymer (associate member).

Call 250-766-5670 or email the chamber office at manager@lakecountrychamber.com for more information on the upcoming election and nomination process.

