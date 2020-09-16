The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for four open director’s positions on the board of directors. (Lake Country Chamber of Commerce)

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce seeks directors

Four open positions ready to be filled for annual general meeting Oct. 21

Four spots are open on the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

If you’re interested in letting your name stand, add your name to this year’s ballot and join the list of nominees.

All members of the Lake Country chamber (full members, not-for-profit members, associate members and home-based business members) are eligible to vote.

The chamber’s annual general meeting will be a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The time has yet to be determined at the Zoom link will be distributed in the coming weeks.

The four new directors will join eight incumbents, including Jennifer Madsen (Oyama Zipline Adventure Park), Jeff Schall (realtor), Oscar Barnes (lawyer), Carla Carlson (Comfort Inn), Sam Sigal (Holiday Park), Melissa Cooney (associate member), Chris Lewis (Tourism Kelowna) and Blaine Rhymer (associate member).

Call 250-766-5670 or email the chamber office at manager@lakecountrychamber.com for more information on the upcoming election and nomination process.

READ MORE: Okanagan chambers of commerce unite to battle COVID-19


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election
Next story
Summerland mayor to represent NDP in next provincial election

Just Posted

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce seeks directors

Four open positions ready to be filled for annual general meeting Oct. 21

Mandatory temperature screening for YLW passengers

Passengers who exhibit a temperature higher than 38 C will not be allowed to board their flights

Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

Sighting of man matching description of man wanted in Shuswap stabbing case leads to heavy police presence

Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

City council approved the sale of Vernon Block land to RDNO for $2.47 million

Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

Summerland mayor to represent NDP in next provincial election

Toni Boot was acclaimed as the party’s candidate on Sept. 16

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

North Okanagan’s screams silenced by COVID-19

Annual Field of Screams plug pulled due to expected second wave amid pandemic

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Most Read