Lake Country Chamber of Commerce releases excellence award finalists

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has released the top three finalists for its 2019 Business Excellence Awards:
Rising Star Award:
Invati Yoga & Wellness
Pedego Oyama
Aura Office
Tourism Excellence Award:
Woodlake RV Park and Marina
50th Parallel Estate Winery
Oyama Zipline Adventure Park
Business of the Year:
Solerevivial
UBR Services
Printing and Copies
A Place for Yoga
and Health
Community Service
Award:
Lake Country
Health Planning
Hands In Service
Lake Country Food
Bank
Young Entrepreneur:
Kayla Caruana
Rhea McNicol
Robyn Perrier
Business of the Year
+10:
Interior Savings
Nor-Val Rentals
L’Isola Bella Bistro
Health Service
Provider of the Year:
Healthy Essentials
Connect
Communities
Nalu Wellness
Registered Massage
Therapy
Home Based
Business of the Year:
Memory Blocks
Turtle Bay IT
Lake Country Nails
People’s Choice
Award:
Invati Yoga &
Wellness
Quaint Hair Design
Nalu Wellness
Registered Massage
Therapy
Family Farm Award:
Gambell Farms
Gatzke Orchard
Prairie Folk Farmery
Volunteer of the
Year:
Rob Conelley
Miriam Bowles
Tom Cockrell
Professional Service
Award:
CapriCMW
Interior Savings
KV Consulting
Business Leader of
the Year:
Jennifer Madsen (Oyama Zipline Adventure Park)
Sarah Fraser (Crave Fitness)
Kelly Craig and Tara Nakashima (Invati Yoga & Wellness)
Hospitality Award of the Year:
Block One Restaurant — 50th Parallel Estate Winery
Chantana’s Thai
Restaurant
L’Isola Bella Bistro
Trade Service
Provider Award:
Holme Electric
Kapiti Built
BP Power Machines
The Business Awards Gala will be held on Feb. 28, 2020, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna.
Tickets will go on sale in January.