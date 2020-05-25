Lake Country caregivers to receive support, counselling through pilot program

Access to the program can be found at the Lake Country Health Planning Society

A new initiative that will provide support for caregivers is coming to Lake Country.

The Caregiver Support Program is launching from the Lake Country Health Planning Society (LCHPS), in partnership with United Way and the B.C. Ministry of Health.

LCHPS executive director Corinne Remple said the program will provide support for caregivers, especially those who are caring for older family members.

“The caregiver role can be an isolating experience, so providing support for our caregivers is huge for us at LCHPS,” she said.

“I didn’t really understand how difficult it can be for caregivers until I spent some time looking into the stress and the strain of being one. Especially during COVID-19, there’s no rest.”

She added launching the program is a privilege for the LCHPS as well as the Lake Country community as a whole.

Caregiver support program coordinator Madison Huggins said the program has several moving parts, with some programs already launched, such as support and exercise groups for the caregivers and one-on-one counselling, which they have been able to conduct through Zoom. But some parts are designed to be done in-person, which means they’ve been put off until it’s safe to do them again.

“We have a Silver Sitter program that we’re still developing, where we have a friendly volunteer come to the caregiver and care recipient’s home to give the caregiver a little bit of an emotional break,” Huggins said.

“Maybe they’ll play a game with the care recipient, so the caregiver can take a nap or do what they need to do to support their own self-care.”

She said providing counselling is not the same as doing it in person, but they were grateful to have the extra time and space to develop the Silver Sitter program caregivers get the support they need and deserve.

If you are a caregiver and are interested in joining the program, you can find more information on the LCHPS website.

READ: School buses could remain parked as Central Okanagan students return to class

READ: Okanagan College hosts virtual info session on Tourism Management diploma program

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Lake Country

