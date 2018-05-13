Lake Country cannabis shops rules unveiled

The District of Lake Country may see the sale of recreational cannabis in the town centre and at Turtle Bay Crossing.

According to a report which will be presented to council Tuesday night, new zoning bylaw amendments would allow pot shops in the two areas.

The amendments also permit shops from being within 1 kilometre of each other and propose a 400-metre barrier between a shop and an existing preschool or daycare.

“Stakeholder businesses have been consulted with respect to buffers, and agree that there should be buffers in place. These prospective businesses do not necessarily want to locate near each other, as their products and pricing are likely to be very similar. Geographic separation, therefore, not only preserves some community and social character but is likely to enhance the economic case for these businesses as well,” said the report.

If not defined, pot shops will be able to set up in multiple areas in the district including neighbourhoods, tourism sectors and medium density housing, said the report.

Compass Cannabis Clinic, a marijuana access centre, is already open at Turtle Bay plaza.

Medical production of marijuana is currently permitted in the district’s industrial zones. With new regulations, medical cannabis facilities may be located within the Agriculture Land Reserve, but cannot be labelled as a farm class.

Federal legalization of cannabis is expected by the end of August.

If approved Tuesday by the district council, amendments will be forwarded to a public hearing.

