Lake Country burglars on the loose after attempted robbery

Two masked burglars attempted to rob the Turtle Bay Pub in Lake Country on Monday morning. (Facebook)

Two masked individuals tried to empty the Turtle Bay Pub’s ATM on Monday morning

Two thieves left empty-handed after an attempted robbery in Lake Country on Monday morning.

The masked individuals broke into the Turtle Bay Pub just before 5 a.m. and attempted to empty the establishment’s ATM.

According to a Facebook post made by a Turtle Bay Pub employee, the pub empties its ATM every night after close and no money was stolen.

The thieves then left the pub and departed Northbound on Highway 97.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Lake Country RCMP.

