Lake Country bunny sanctuary places third place in grant competition

A Lake Country charity has placed third out of 130 charities in a Canada-wide grant competition.

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary was recently featured on My Giving Circle, a social enterprise which gives grants to charities based on the number of community votes they get.

Ten charities who got the most votes were slated to receive $1,000, as well as additional donations that people may make through My Giving Circle. In the end, Warren Peace not only received $1,000 for making it into the top ten, they also received an additional $1,205 of donations.

The sanctuary’s owner and operator Annie Monod said the money will cover hay, straw and rabbit feed that will last until about March.

“It just feels amazing. It’s a huge weight off of our shoulders to be able to not have to worry,” she said.

“Donations generally drop off in Christmas and pick back up when the weather starts to get better again, so we’re always concerned during this time about what little money we have and making it last. But to be able to take this money and not have to worry until we can open again is amazing.”

Monod said the rest of the money will be used to pay for their feed bill. It may not be enough, but it will make a dent in what they owe the store, she said.

“It’s a great way to close out 2020 and it’s a great way to jump into 2021… we’re feeling very optimistic.”

“We’re hoping to create a better outdoor space for next summer to accommodate social distancing requirements and keep everyone safe. We weren’t prepared for COVID-19 this year, but we’ve learned and we’re working towards making things better for next year,” she said.

Knowing that Warren Peace has the full support of the community also makes Monod feel hopeful.

“Sometimes when things happen, like the pandemic, you kind of feel like you’re all alone. But you’re really not. You just have to reach out to the community and everybody’s there for everybody else.”

