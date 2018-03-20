Lake Country brain injury service expanding

A Lake Country care service to help those with brain injuries is expanding its location out of the province.

A nine-year partnership between Interior Health and CONNECT Communities for people with acquired brain injury has inspired a similar partnership in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), one of Canada’s largest health systems, and CONNECT are collaborating for a Hamilton-based Brain Injury and Stroke Community Transitional Program.

“Our organization is excited by this opportunity to bring our Life Redesign Model to Ontario,” says Patti Flaherty, president and COO of CONNECT. “Our model is centred on a doing-with coaching culture where we partner with our residents to set and meet goals, build equitable relationships through meaningful participation in the community to help them redesign their lives. It’s inspiring that first Interior Health and now Hamilton Health Sciences value a partnership with CONNECT.”

CONNECT, with locations in Lake Country and Langley, has 25 years of experience working with individuals with brain injury. The Hamilton development, which will be called CONNECT Hamilton, marks the third location for the company – its first outside of B.C.

“We are very pleased to see the successful model that has been implemented here in B.C. expand to Ontario, to further benefit those with acquired brain injury,” said Susan Brown, vice president and chief operations officer, hospitals and communities. “We have enjoyed a successful partnership with CONNECT since 2009 and appreciate their consistent resident-centred approach to care.”

The Ontario purpose-built space includes the development of a 28-bed program for individuals with an acquired brain injury due to injury or stroke. The building will accommodate a total of 42 residents in 6 homes. Construction is underway with CONNECT scheduled to open in winter of 2019.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.