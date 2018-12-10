Jaymz Daniel, 10, is collecting donations for the All Are Family Outreach to earn his Lake Country Scout badge. - Facebook

Lake Country boy helps feed families in need

Jaymz, 10 and his mother Lisa Daniel are collecting donations for the

A Lake Country boy is helping people in need this Christmas, and will earn a Scouts’ badge in the process.

Jaymz, 10 and his mother Lisa Daniel are longtime residents of Winfield. They decided to collect donations for All Our Family Outreach because the pair has been volunteering there for a few years. Lisa said the non-profit also gave her a boost when her husband died, and they’ve been paying it forward.

The Peter Greer Elementary student is collecting the donations in order to earn his Community 10 badge. To get a community badge, there’s a list of tasks that need to be completed.

“It’s mostly me and my mom. My mom helps me wrap the boxes and make the signs,” Jaymz said.

The scout have also volunteered at the Lake Country Food Bank at seniors’ homes in the district.

RELATED: Kelowna family makes large donation to Central Okanagan Hospice Association

“We thought if we could fill a couple small boxes, it could help a few families in need or anybody,” Lisa said, adding they’ve received support from posting in different groups on Facebook.

“It’s just skyrocketed from there,” she said. “Some other teachers are going to pitch in from the school and its just taken off.”

The food drive will continue until the school’s winter break, Dec. 21. So far, $60 have been donated which is going towards Christmas meals.

Christmas themed gifts are also needed, Lisa said.

Last year, Jaymz donated his older video games to give as Christmas presents for those in need.

“We know quite a few people in the community and we used to volunteer more. I encourage Jaymz to do good deeds and I encourage him to do more,” she said. “I try to encourage him to do that so he can see there are people in the community who may not seem like they need help, but they do,” Lisa said.

RELATED: Kelowna woman finds way to help more kids thrive

“Not everyone has the ability to go out and buy a new video game or toy… It’s so expensive here to try and (find a place to live) so giving back is huge, especially with my family.”

Donations can be dropped off at Peter Greer Elementary or at All Are Family Outreach, located at 11370 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Just Posted

Lake Country boy helps feed families in need

Jaymz, 10 and his mother Lisa Daniel are collecting donations for the

New, protective roof for burnt-out historic Kelowna building

The city spending $29,000 to protect the charred remains of the Fleming House over the winter

Sagmoen back in Vernon court this week

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

Crash temporarily closes Trans Canada Highway near Sicmaous

DriveBC reported the accident at 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10

Single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Second crash on Highway 97 near Vernon Sunday

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

Godsmack and Volbeat coming to South Okanagan Events Centre

Tour includes a stop in Penticton

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing South Okanagan man

Jeremy Bauer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 6

Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

Regions could pay up to $68 more

Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump

It could be an “impeachable offense” if it’s proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.

Winter rolls into the Okanagan to stay

Environment Canada is calling for two-to-four centimetres of snow from Penticton to Salmon Arm

Macron addresses France amid protests; is it too late?

Paris monuments reopened, cleanup workers cleared debris and shop owners tried to put the city on its feet again Sunday.

CUPE calls off Flair Airlines job action citing job security concerns

The union says it’s going to challenge Flair’s move at the Canada Industrial Relations Board before proceeding with any job action.

Most Read