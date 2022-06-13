Lake Country Art Gallery exhibits resilience through COVID-19 pandemic

‘We had to reduce numbers, but we’re getting back to those numbers now and it’s looking fabulous’

The Lake Country Art Gallery was close for only 2 1/2 months during the pandemic. (Photo/Brittany Webster)

The Lake Country Art Gallery made good use of its time and resources through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fortunately, we were closed for only two and a half months,” said president Sharon McCoubrey, in the gallery’s first update to district council in nearly three years. “Even though operations had to change and many of our events and activities were cancelled, we did work hard to provide alternate means to provide art and art experiences to the public.”

Staff was kept at regular hours and full salaries through the pandemic, and all staff is now employees rather than on a contract basis, McCoubrey added. The gallery also received a $40,000 grant from the province to complete major renovations, including a much-needed new floor.

Gallery executive director, Petrina McNeill, told council that community engagement was hit hard during the pandemic.

“We had to reduce numbers, but we’re getting back to those numbers now and it’s looking fabulous,” added McNeill. “We’ve got Art Walk coming back in September, which is the very high peak when a lot of the people who come to Art Walk also come to the gallery.”

Councillor Cara Reed noted it was great to see everyone coming back after COVID.

“Especially engagement with school children and seniors,” said Reed. “I think it is so valuable to have that opportunity for them to engage in art.”

