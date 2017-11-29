Lake Country art auction raises more than $13,000

John Peccia of Alberta has the highest bid for the art piece

A Lake Country vineyard is helping those affected by the Okanagan Centre fires.

Ex Nihilo Vineyards has raised $13,798 for the Canadian Red Cross and the BC Fires Appeal Fund to commemorate the July fires.

The funds were raised through a combination of silent auction items available at the fall harvest dinner in October and an original art piece done by Alex Fong to commemorate the fires that started on the eve of our vineyard concert.

The name of the painting was Any Way The Wind Blows. One hundred per cent of the funds raised will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross BC Fires Appeal Fund, according to Ex Nihilo.

Art has always been prominent at Ex Nihilo. The winery was named after a sculpture and is now home to Creatio Gallery featuring local artists, according to the winery. Proprietors Decoa and Jeff Harder have long been admirers of Alex Fong’s work, and felt that his style of art would best portray the ying and yang beauty and surreal feeling of the evening. The painting was unveiled at the winery’s harvest dinner Saturday, Oct. 14.

Sealed bids for the painting were accepted until Nov. 12. John Peccia of Alberta had the highest bid and will be presented the painting Sunday, Dec. 3.

