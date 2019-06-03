A motorcycle crash occurred in the 2700 block of Eagle Bay Road on June 1. (Google Maps Image)

Lac La Hache man injured in Shuswap motorcycle collision

Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities

Emergency crews were dispatched to a collision involving a lone motorcyclist on Eagle Bay Road on June 1.

The call went out shortly after 7 a.m. to assist a man who had lost control of his motorcycle while travelling northeast in the 2700 block of Eagle Bay Road.

Read More: Man on the lam since 2016 arrested in Salmon Arm

Read More: One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

The man and his bike came to rest on rocks alongside the roadway.

An air ambulance was called to take the rider, a 48-year-old Lac La Hache resident, to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Read More: Sicamous and Revelstoke mayors deliver petition on mountain caribou recovery

Read More: UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous landfill fully extinguished

According to the Salmon Arm RCMP, the rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities. The RCMP investigation into the crash is ongoing. Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors leading to the incident.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Homeless Okanagan man protesting bylaw amendment at city hall
Next story
Apple previews new software as iPhone sales erode

Just Posted

The history of Okanagan fruit farming detailed by local author

Don McNair’s Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan visits Lake Country Museum

Okanagan college guard part of duo transferring to UBC Okanagan Heat basketball

Kasey Patchell and Alessia Brutto will join the Heat’s women’s basketball crew in the fall

$20,000 in goods and foods donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

The manager of Baby & Me Kelowna recently made the donation

Truck and trailer catches fire on highway, two escape unscathed

Emergency crews monitored the site Sunday to ensure fire did not spread to woods

Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

A 57-year-old male suspect arrested shortly after incident

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Award winning acoustic guitarist comes to Okanagan

Don Alder will be performing in Vernon on June 15

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Most Read