Smoke can be seen across the lake from Westside Road towards La Casa. (Roger Knox/ Morning Star)

La Casa fire sparked

Another wildfire has been identified in the Okanagan. The B.C. Wildfire Service located a fire that had sparked earlier Wednesday near Quilpituk Creek. It is estimated at 0.1 hectares and is one of two fires in that area.

Smoke can be seen across the lake from Westside Road towards La Casa. The B.C. Wildfire Service and local firefighters are on scene and are working to control the fire.

