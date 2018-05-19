KSS serves breakfast for cancer research

The drive-thru breakfast is held May 24 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at RONA

By Matthew Abrey

Hundreds of heads shaved, thousands of cups of coffee, and 15 years later, the leadership students at Kelowna Secondary School are still going strong for a great cause.

Cancer Week is one of the largest student-run events hosted by the local high school and includes events such as head shaving, an all-school awareness assembly and the famed drive-thru breakfast. This year’s drive-thru breakfast will take place May 24 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. in the RONA parking lot on Springfield road and the KSS leadership team is poised for another big year.

“Our initial goal this year was to raise $10,000 and we’re already at $15,000, so we’ve surpassed that goal before our big events have even started,” says Grade 12 leadership student, Taylor Ruhr. “There have been lots of after-school hours and early mornings, but it’s good to know you’re making a difference. It may be small, but anything helps.”

The students are led by teachers Fane Triggs and Tony Sodaro, who co-head the KSS leadership program. The pair has been running the school’s Cancer Week festivities since 1999 and is still amazed by the popularity and success of the event.

“Our drive-thru breakfast has grown every year since we started, and the kids get really into it,” says Triggs.

“And because the money is going towards such a great cause, everyone is so eager to help out and chip in where they can, and that always makes our jobs a little easier. And because the money stays in the city, it makes it all the more inviting for people to support.”

With nearly $400,000 raised over the years, Kelowna Secondary School holds the title for the BC Cancer Foundation’s largest ever donor. All funds raised from the week’s festivities will be going directly to the BC Cancer Foundation’s Kelowna branch. Foundation member, Cynthia Waldek-Peters, is very pleased with the work the students have done.

“I’d like to thank KSS for all their incredible passion and commitment to raising funds to support the great work taking place at the BC Cancer Agency here in Kelowna and their dedication to supporting the BC Cancer Foundation,” says Waldek-Peters.

Breakfast sandwiches, wraps, muffins, orange juice and coffee are all on the menu Tuesday morning.

If you can not attend the drive-thru breakfast and would like to make a separate donation, you can drop off a cheque or cash at Kelowna Secondary School on weekdays between 8-3:30, or contact the BC Cancer Foundation directly at https://bccancerfoundation.com.