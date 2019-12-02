KSS Owls women’s volleyball squad wins second consecutive provincial title

4A girls volleyball team captured title in Langley this past weekend

For the second year in a row, the Kelowna Secondary School Owls have proven themselves as the top high school girls volleyball squad in the province.

Seven wins in a row took the group to the provincial finals to capture their second straight 4A girls volleyball title at the Langley Events Centre this past weekend.

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls look to defend crown at girls basketball provincials

Leading up to the win, the girls claimed victory against Mission Secondary School, Handsworth Secondary School, and finally Lords Tweedmuir on Saturday to cement the championship.

Despite the big victories in the playoffs, Coach Kelly Hettinga said the final pre-qualifying match against Claremont Secondary School ultimately set the stage for the run to the trophy.

“The match goes to 15, they were up 14-7. We had to win 7 straight. In rallying volleyball, that doesn’t happen, we couldn’t make one mistake,” said Hettinga.

“That match coming out of the pool was the best thing for us, it was a wake-up call that we needed.”

Kelowna narrowly edged out Claremont in the close three-set victory.

With the championship win last year, Hettinga said there was added pressure for the girls this year.

“In a sense, because we were ranked first and held that ranking mostly through the year, it meant that all the other teams brung their best to play us,” said Hettinga.

“There was definitely no easy road and no free ride.”

There are around 70 women’s teams competing in the division every year, according to Hettinga.

Hettinga said each championship win his teams get are different.

“The best way to describe is that winning a championship like this never gets old and it’s never the same.”

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance
Next story
Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Just Posted

‘Cram the Cruiser’ returns to Lake Country for eighth straight year

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the parking lot of Save-On-Foods in Lake Country

KSS Owls women’s volleyball squad wins second consecutive provincial title

4A girls volleyball team captured title in Langley this past weekend

Kelowna A&W hosts Breath of Life Burger Day for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Last year’s event raised nearly $40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Okanagan Heritage Museum to showcase special Canadian hockey exhibition

The exhibition can be seen from Dec. 7 to Feb 29, 2020

Snow removal procedures begin in Kelowna

Snow removal crews have been busy since the first significant snowfall this weekend

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Column: Bad publicity can be good, even for Santa

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Dog stolen in Vernon to be reunited with owner

3-year-old Boo Boo stolen from 25th Avenue home now with RCMP in Alberta

LETTER: Safety measures needed at Summerland Skatepark

Council must prevent accident before it happens

Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Information and privacy commissioner calls on governments to give more information to public

Most Read