Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

These two yellow hand statues have been outside the Krazy Emporium for years. Now one of them was stolen on Remembrance Day, 2020. (Submitted)

The Krazy Emporium is hoping the community lends them a hand after one of their iconic hand statues was stolen from outside of their store on Remembrance Day.

Store manager Katie Hughes says she stepped away for a few minutes on Nov. 11, when someone drove up with their pick-up truck, loaded one of the iconic hands into the back, and drove off.

“It’s a sad day here,” said Hughes. “They’re heavy, one person can lift them, but it’s super awkward and I never thought anyone would be that brazen.”

The two statues stood outside the Westminster Ave. storefront every day, as they have for years. Both of the hands are yellow, covered in vintage band stickers and other decals, and both are lefties.

“They’re both left hands, which is kind of weird. So it’s a left hand that we’re looking for. Could be an important detail, I don’t know,” Hughes added with a laugh.

Although a new version of the hand costs about $300, getting a new one isn’t what the store wants.

“Being that they’re part of our identity, they’re irreplaceable,” said Hughes. “For us, it’s just worth more than money.”

One of the two hands even had a guest role in the latest film to come to Penticton; Change of Pace.

The plaster cast hands have stood outside the store for close to 20 years, according to Hughes, and she believes the owner bought them when the store first opened.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who’ve come in and they’ve been like, ‘Ah, I remember those hands from when I was a kid and used to walk by.’”

Hughes can’t see a reason why someone would take the hand, other than to trouble the store.

“Nobody could actually display it, because everyone knows where they’re from. You couldn’t sell it, I don’t know what they’re going to do with it other than have it in their house.”

The Western had spoken to Hughes before she had reported the theft to the RCMP.

The Krazy Emporium is offering a reward for the safe return of the stolen hand.

