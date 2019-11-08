Kozeakevich remains chair of RDOS board

At its inaugural meeting on Thursday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen acclaimed Karla Kozeakevich as the board chair, with Doug Holmes elected as vice-chair.
Kozakevich, who represents Electoral Area E, has been the chair of the regional district board since 2016.
Holmes, a Summerland councillor, was one of three nominated for the role of vice-chair. The others were Keremeos mayor Manfred Bauer Riley Gettens of Electoral Area F.
The regional district board consists of elected representatives from each of the nine electoral areas and appointed representatives from six municipalities within the regional district.
In addition, Petra Veintimilla of Oliver was acclaimed as chair of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, with Summerland mayor Toni Boot acclaimed as vice-chair.
The regional district board of directors holds its inaugural meeting each year in early November, which includes the election of the chair and vice-chair of the board of directors and the chair and vice-chair of the hospital district.
