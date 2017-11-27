Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

Improved spawning conditions in Okanagan Valley lakes paying dividends

Kokanee surveys of Okanagan Valley lakes revealed fluctuating numbers, according to BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development biologists.

The Wood Lake kokanee population continues to demonstrate signs of recovery after poor in-lake conditions led to a significant increase in mortality rates for kokanee of all ages in 2011.

In 2017, more than 34,000 kokanee returned to the tributaries of Wood Lake to spawn. Given the high number of returning kokanee, the ministry will continue to allow a fishery on Wood Lake from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2018.

Related: No concerns with kokanee

Ministry staff are working collaboratively with the District of Lake Country, Oceola Fish and Game Club and the Okanagan Indian Band to improve spawning conditions in Middle Vernon Creek.

Routine surveys of fish returning to spawn along the main valley shorelines and lake tributaries help the ministry monitor the health of the fishery and set angling regulations. The 2017 results indicate:

* Okanagan Lake kokanee spawners totalled 182,500. Stream-spawning kokanee totalled 28,500 and shore-spawning kokanee totalled 154,000 fish. These returns approximate the 10-year average return.

* In Kalamalka Lake, kokanee numbers totalled 67,000. This is the highest return on record, and the run was largely dominated by shore-spawning kokanee.

* In Skaha Lake, kokanee and sockeye numbers totalled 32,000.

Kokanee are landlocked sockeye salmon found in all of the Okanagan Valley lakes. They represent a fishery resource and an important part of the natural ecosystem.

The ministry and its partners will continue efforts to restore spawning and rearing habitats and ensure the long-term health of kokanee populations.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna career criminal pleads guilty to charges
Next story
Police pursuit starts in Nakusp, ends in Coldstream

Just Posted

Kelowna an event centre in 2017 despite floods, smoke

City council told more than 150 permits were issued for outdoor events this year

Canadian 70’s band The Stampeders to play in Kelowna

The Stampeders will play at the Kelowna Community Theatre April 8

Warmer weather challenges records

The warmer temperatures have not broken weather records

Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

Improved spawning conditions in Okanagan Valley lakes paying dividends

Search for missing plane continues near Revelstoke

A plane that took off Saturday from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

One acts offer opporunity for new directors

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is gearing up for An Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9

VIDEO: Security heavy at first court appearance by accused B.C. cop killer

Oscar Arfmann charged with first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Police pursuit starts in Nakusp, ends in Coldstream

Kelowna driver facing multiple charges following police incident Monday

North Korea launches another missile

Watchdogs are concerned this dashes any hope of diplomatic opening

New lease on life following Williams Lake fire

A horse named Tony was rescued from behind the wildfire line this past summer and now lives in Kamloops

O’Keefe Ranch Christmas takes a trip through nostalgia

O’Keefe Ranch offers Victorian Christmas as a weekend to celebrate the holidays Dec. 9 and 10

Truck fire, chemical spill closes Highway 5 between Hope, Merritt

A transport vehicle has caught fire and is leaking a corrosive liquid

Laughing Stock Winery acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Winery on the Naramata Bench is acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Most Read