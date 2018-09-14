Knox Mountain Drive reopens this weekend

Cooler temperatures and recent rainfall have reduced the fire hazard on Knox Mountain, according to the City of Kelowna in its news release. As a result, both the upper and lower portions of Knox Mountain Drive will be open for vehicle access starting Saturday morning.

While conditions have improved, it has been a long, hot summer and wildfires can start at any time. Park users accessing Knox Mountain are asked to remain vigilant and report any activity that could put the public at risk. Also, drivers are advised to be cautious of bikers and hikers on the road as Knox Mountain Drive has been closed to vehicle traffic for most of the season, and stay within the 30 km/h speed limit, the release said.

Knox Mountain Drive is open to vehicles 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Knox Mountain Park is open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

For the safety of all park users and wildlife, dog owners are reminded that dogs must be on-leash when in the park. Owners are reminded to bring bags to pick up after their dogs and to properly dispose of the waste in a garbage bin. Residents are also reminded that smoking is prohibited in all City parks.

Kelowna is home to more than 200 parks and green spaces. For more information about city parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

