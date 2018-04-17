Credit: City of Kelowna

Knox and Kasugai: a tale of two Kelowna parks

Knox Mountain drive is opening to its second lookout point

Spring is here and Kelowna city parks are opening in full force.

With temperatures consistently above zero, Knox Mountain Drive is set to open to the second lookout on Saturday, April 21. The gate to the first lookout has been open since April 3, according to a city news release.

Knox Mountain Drive is open to vehicles 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Knox Mountain Park is open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

From April 18 to May 4, Kasugai Garden Park will experience partial closures for maintenance purposes while the cedar shakes surrounding the park are replaced. During this time, contractors will be working on-site and will cordon off areas of the garden under construction, said the release.

Kasugai Garden Park is located east of City Hall near the Queensway Transit Exchange. The enclosed gardens were completed in 1987 to symbolize the sister-city relationship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan. Throughout its open season, visitors can unwind and reflect amidst stone pathways and lanterns, Koi ponds and waterfalls.

For more information about city parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Just Posted

Knox and Kasugai: a tale of two Kelowna parks

Knox Mountain drive is opening to its second lookout point

Okanagan Basin water projects funded

Fiscal support for 18 water projects amounts to $300,000

Washout blocks Highway 33

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout.

YMCA is drown proofing the Okanagan

The Across the Pool Swim will be held April 29 in Kelowna

Regional district preparing residents for floods

Sandbags can be found at the firehalls in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan

Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on mountain passes, warnings persist and a lane closure is in effect.

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Kamloops woman who set fire to kids granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

PHOTOS: Bull-riders battle in Armstrong rodeo

The Extreme Rodeo and Dance: Blough At High Dough rolled through Armstrong April 14

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

New government bill would allow ICBC to cancel your licence if you don’t make payments

Most Read