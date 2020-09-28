Known Kelowna Hells Angels associate to face trial in October

Colin Michael Bayley is set to stand trial next month for an alleged aggravated assault

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A man who police have described as a “known associate” of the Kelowna Hells Angels chapter will face trial in the coming weeks.

Colin Michael Bayley is set to stand trial on Oct. 19 for an alleged aggravated assault that put a man in hospital in May 2019.

Bayley’s trial was initially supposed to begin in January, then it was rescheduled to September. Now, it has been delayed a further few weeks as he has re-elected to have his trial heard by a Supreme Court Judge alone, said the BC Prosecution Service’s communications counsel Dan McLaughlin. Jury trials are currently not moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bayley was arrested in May 2019 as the RCMP executed a search warrant on the Hells Angels clubhouse in the city.

He remains out of custody on bail.

