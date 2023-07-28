Know where your money goes: Info sessions coming on future of Kelowna rec facilities

Three sessions are scheduled for August and September

Information sessions are available for Kelowna residents to learn more about plans to improve recreation facilities across the city.

Council has green-lit an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) seeking to borrow $241 million to pay for the improvements.

The AAP would require 10 per cent (12,160) of residents to say no for it to fail.

Most of the money will be used to redevelop the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC).

“The financial strategy anticipates a less than five per cent increase each year for the total city budget, prioritizing the need to keep tax impacts low, stable and predictable,” Derek Edstrom, partnerships and investments director.

Residents can learn more, view project panels, ask questions and discuss the project with city staff at one of three upcoming information sessions:

Rutland Recreation Park Field north of Rutland Activity Centre, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3:30-6:30 p.m.;

Capital News Centre Thursday, Aug. 17, 2-5 p.m.;

Parkinson Recreation Centre, Wednesday, Sept 6, 3-6 p.m.

Residents can talk to staff to learn more about the redevelopment of PRC, construction of new activity centres in Glenmore and Mission, optimization of sports fields in Rutland, and partnership opportunities with School District 23, Okanagan College and UBCO.

