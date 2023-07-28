Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, walking and cycling trails. (City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, walking and cycling trails. (City of Kelowna)

Know where your money goes: Info sessions coming on future of Kelowna rec facilities

Three sessions are scheduled for August and September

Information sessions are available for Kelowna residents to learn more about plans to improve recreation facilities across the city.

Council has green-lit an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) seeking to borrow $241 million to pay for the improvements.

READ MORE: Two extra weeks for Kelowna publicto ponder borrowing $241M for recreation

The AAP would require 10 per cent (12,160) of residents to say no for it to fail.

Most of the money will be used to redevelop the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC).

“The financial strategy anticipates a less than five per cent increase each year for the total city budget, prioritizing the need to keep tax impacts low, stable and predictable,” Derek Edstrom, partnerships and investments director.

Residents can learn more, view project panels, ask questions and discuss the project with city staff at one of three upcoming information sessions:

  • Rutland Recreation Park Field north of Rutland Activity Centre, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3:30-6:30 p.m.;
  • Capital News Centre Thursday, Aug. 17, 2-5 p.m.;
  • Parkinson Recreation Centre, Wednesday, Sept 6, 3-6 p.m.

Residents can talk to staff to learn more about the redevelopment of PRC, construction of new activity centres in Glenmore and Mission, optimization of sports fields in Rutland, and partnership opportunities with School District 23, Okanagan College and UBCO.

READ MORE: Boat captain remains missing in Okanagan Lake 4 days later

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 18 more properties to evacuate immediate due to wildfire outside Kamloops
Next story
RCMP looking into whether nearby car fire related to shooting in Richmond

Just Posted

A hopper was stolen from Urban Distilleries in West Kelowna on July 21,2023. (Crime Stoppers/Submitted)
Theft from West Kelowna distillery has police asking for help

Georgia Powell (r) with two of her sons, Jerome Blake (l) and Jason Blake. (Photo contributed)
Olympic runner Jerome Blake just 1 of 3 success stories for Kelowna family

suiki?st Pauline Terbasket is a proud Syilx woman, and Executive Director of the Okanagan Nation Alliance. (https://columbiariversalmon.ca/)
syilx leader given honourary degree from UBC Okanagan

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, walking and cycling trails. (City of Kelowna)
Know where your money goes: Info sessions coming on future of Kelowna rec facilities