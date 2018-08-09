Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Osoyoos RCMP say they have now arrested the woman who allegedly threatened a mother and her newborn.

“The suspect in this matter, a 45-year-old female resident of Osoyoos, is in custody and will appear in court in Penticton tomorrow afternoon,” says Sgt. Jason Bayda

The mother tells the Western News the “creepy” woman returned to her property early this afternoon where police put her in handcuffs and took her away.

—-

ORIGINAL:

An Osoyoos mother is warning others about a knife-wielding woman who threatened her and her child.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, says she was home alone with her newborn Aug. 8 when she heard a knock at the door.

She looked on her security system and was immediately concerned. She said the woman was acting “odd,” had her hands behind her back and was wearing an obvious wig.

The mother chose not to answer the door and ignored the knocks when the woman let herself in.

“She then walked inside my house and said ‘I wanted to see the baby,’ I then said ‘well you shouldn’t walk into people’s houses especially since you don’t know them,’” explained the mother. “She was very creepy and said ‘OK’ then shut my door.”

But it didn’t end there.

The woman then appears to remove a knife concealed in her pants before heading back toward the door. At this point the mother pushes her into the yard before locking the front door and calling police.

“I was standing there waiting for her to leave, she then ran inside my house with a butcher knife charging at me I threw her outside my house and ran to get my big dog who was freaking out in the back,” said the mother.

Osoyoos RCMP say they are well aware of the incident and are looking for the suspicious woman they have since identified.

“We understand that this incident was very traumatic for this new mother,” says Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos detachment commander. “We are doing what we can to locate her and determine what her intentions were.”

Bayda said RCMP received reports of the incident just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.

“Patrols for the woman were not successful in locating her. Police have since identified this woman and efforts are underway to locate her. The investigation is continuing and criminal charges have not been laid against her,” said Bayda.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicle catches fire at Ramada Hotel
Next story
Collision on Highway 1 in South Shuswap

Just Posted

Man breaks into Peachland restaurant through skylight

Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97 was broken into Aug. 9

Vehicle catches fire at Ramada Hotel

A vehicle fire was reported Thursday in Kelowna

COLUMN: Vernon teacher touched thousands of lives

AT RANDOM: Vernon school teacher taken too soon

First hat thrown into federal Tory nomination ring in Kelowna-Lake Country

Kelowna developer Renee Wasylyk out of gate early in bid for Conservative nomination

Crash stalls commute at Highway 33 and 97

Traffic is slow going along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Predator Ridge hosts second job fair this season

There are still many positions that need to be filled.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

Most Read