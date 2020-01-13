Knife pulled on North Okanagan restaurant employees

RCMP searching for suspect from alleged robbery

Some restaurant employees were threatened with a knife Saturday during a robbery.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP front line officers were called to a restaurant in the 3100 block of 29th Avenue in Vernon just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan 11.

An unknown man had entered the store, threatened the staff with a knife, and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Numerous officers flooded the area in search of the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

“This investigation is still ongoing,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “There were no customers in the restaurant at the time, and we are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The description of the suspect in this robbery is: Caucasian male, early 20’s wearing a dark jacket with a hoodie.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

