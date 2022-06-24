KLO Creek Regional Park has reopened after recent June flooding. (RDCO/Submitted)

KLO Creek Park reopens after Kelowna flooding

Park closed on June 14 after high water levels

With water levels slowly starting to recede after late spring flooding, KLO Creek Regional Park has now reopened.

The park was initially closed on June 14 due to heavy rains and spring freshet, with water levels and bank erosion creating a hazard for those looking to enjoy the scenery.

Found just off of McCulloch Road in East Kelowna, the park is home to an almost two-kilometre trail.

Mission Creek was one of the most affected waterways in Kelowna, so the Mission Creek Greenway trail remains closed from Peck Road to Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

Those using open sections of the greenway are asked to only cross at the Truswell Road, Lexington Drive and Casorso Road intersections.

Okanagan Lake water levels remain high as well, meaning boaters are asked to reduce their wakes and speed to help reduce shoreline erosion.

