Killiney Beach order rescinded

Single-lane alternating traffic remains in effect on Westside Road near Ewings Landing after the road gave way earlier in the week. (Wayne Carson photo)

An evacuation order enacted on Saturday, April 28, for 12 Killiney Beach area properties has been rescinded.

Residents should be advised that power may still be lost to their property and should visit cordemergency.ca/resources for information about returning home, and contact BC Hydro at 1-800-224-9376 for updates on power restoration.

On Saturday, April 28, groundwater and saturated soils caused a landslide on Westside Road North in the Killiney Beach area, forcing closure of the road and concern for a dozen properties below. After conducting geotechnical assessments on slope stability, the order was recommended to be rescinded.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to monitor and evaluate possible drainage issues throughout the Killiney Beach area, and will continue conducting onsite work.

Residents in the Killiney Beach area with questions or concerns about drainage can contact the MOTI Kelowna Office at 250-712-3660.

Until further notice, single lane alternating traffic is in place through this area of Westside Road in Killiney Beach and is operating at a 50 per cent load restriction for commercial vehicle traffic. For current road condition updates, visit drivebc.ca

Ewings Landing evacuation order continues

The evacuation order for two Ewings Landing properties issued on Tuesday, May 1, remains in effect until further notice.

Until further notice, a section Westside Road at Ewings Landing is open to single lane alternating traffic and is operating at a 50 per cent load restriction for commercial vehicle traffic. For current road condition updates, visit drivebc.ca.



