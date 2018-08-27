Killer whale J50 is shown off the coast of Washington State in this August 12, 2018 handout photo. An ailing killer whale was last sighted off Washington state on Saturday and biologists say she was still struggling. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NOAA Fisheries, Katy Foster)

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

An ailing killer whale was last sighted off Washington state on Saturday and biologists say she was still struggling.

A veterinarian was able to dart J50 with a broad-spectrum antibiotic on Aug. 9 but Michael Milstein of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States says biologists described the whale as skinny, underweight and emaciated.

Milstein says J50 is not getting enough nutrition but whether that is because the 3 1/2 year old is not able to forage or she has some type of infection or other condition is hard to say.

Martin Haulena, a vet with Vancouver Aquarium who fired the antibiotic-filled dart at J50, says he is still concerned about her.

READ MORE: Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

The emaciated whale is part of the endangered southern resident population, which has just 75 members remaining.

J50 was spotted Saturday with her pod as it returned to the Salish Sea on the way towards San Juan Island, which is in U.S. waters between Washington state and Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Just Posted

A weather reprieve, but not out of the smoke yet

While air quality has increased signicantly in the Okanagan, a smoke advisory is still in effect

Young Conservatives form club at Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan

New club seen as way to drum up support as Tories try to win back Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Kelowna voters will be able to cast mail-in ballots in upcoming civic election

In addition to mail-in ballots,the city is also offering voter-assist services and curbside voting

Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

Hosted by the Penticton Shrine Club #20 on Aug. 25

Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Agreement had allowed only 19 unions to bid on provincial megaprojects

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

9,450 square kilometres of land has burned so far in B.C. this year

Most Read