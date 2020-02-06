Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler

Kelowna’s Jump2It hosted a fundraiser for Elara Isagawa

Local business Jump2It hosted a fundraiser for Kelowna toddler Elara Isagawa, who is currently in Vancouver undergoing cancer treatment.

Jump2It is an indoor playground, with inflatable slides and bouncy castles. Jump2It’s marketing specialist Alexandra Krieger organized the fundraiser. She knows Elara’s grandmother personally and said she wanted to help the family using the tools she had.

“This (fundraiser) isn’t something the family is asking for, but I think the support and feeling supported is really important,” Krieger said.

“Life doesn’t stop, bills don’t stop. So we want to show them we support them, both financially with the donations coming in, but also for a show of support: that the community stands behind them and is there for them.”

She added that the indoor playground was made for the community and this is their way of giving back to a city that has always supported them.

Elara was diagnosed with a tumour on Christmas Eve and has since gone through surgery to remove it.

She still has small tumour masses, but her family says they’re hopeful those will go away as she goes through chemotherapy.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

