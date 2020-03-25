KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Kelowna caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has set up the White Heart Project to show support to front-line caregivers at KGH. (KGH Foundation)

The KGH Foundation has started a new project for people in the Okanagan in quarantine or isolation to communicate their support for locals working in health-care.

A project which will directly send messages to Kelowna General Hospital employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the White Heart Project hopes to bring people together during a time of needed distancing.

“A white heart is a symbol commonly used to convey hope, pure thought and steadfast intention,” reads the project website.

“You are invited to share a white heart to show your appreciation of health-care workers at Kelowna General Hospital during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Health-care staff across the country are making sacrifices to continue to help those in need during the crisis. The project hopes to be the first step in allowing Okanagan residents a chance to show gratitude and support while social distancing.

As of March 24, there are 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Interior Health region and health-care workers remain some of the most at-risk people.

For more details or information on how to send a message to KGH, visit kghfoundation.com/whiteheartproject.

