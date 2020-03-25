The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has set up the White Heart Project to show support to front-line caregivers at KGH. (KGH Foundation)

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Kelowna caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

The KGH Foundation has started a new project for people in the Okanagan in quarantine or isolation to communicate their support for locals working in health-care.

A project which will directly send messages to Kelowna General Hospital employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the White Heart Project hopes to bring people together during a time of needed distancing.

“A white heart is a symbol commonly used to convey hope, pure thought and steadfast intention,” reads the project website.

“You are invited to share a white heart to show your appreciation of health-care workers at Kelowna General Hospital during the COVID-19 crisis.”

READ MORE: United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Health-care staff across the country are making sacrifices to continue to help those in need during the crisis. The project hopes to be the first step in allowing Okanagan residents a chance to show gratitude and support while social distancing.

As of March 24, there are 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Interior Health region and health-care workers remain some of the most at-risk people.

For more details or information on how to send a message to KGH, visit kghfoundation.com/whiteheartproject.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health
Next story
B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

Kelowna Rockets take teammates at U.S. Prospects Draft

The Rockets off-season starts March 25 with WHL Bantam Draft coming in four weeks

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Kelowna caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

New rental building to open in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood

Guests can electronically rent fully furnished apartments by the day, month or year

Kelowna bottle depot remains open despite COVID-19 concerns

The Columbia Bottle depot was busy with customers Wednesday morning

UPDATE: B.C. Housing, City of West Kelowna respond to temporary winter shelter closure

Temporary winter shelters are set to close on Mar. 31

COLUMN: Taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot urges community to practice social distancing

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

High demand for plexiglass as Shuswap businesses seek to protect public, staff

Stores large and small adding glass panels to cashier stations, pharmacies

WATCH: Bagpiper’s tunes played from Vernon balcony amid self-isolation

Pipers around the community are playing together from a distance to bring cheer to community

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

Fulton students, staff told to self-isolate following potential exposure to confirmed coronavirus case

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

Most Read