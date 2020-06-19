THe KGH Foundation Day of Giving raised over $371,000 to support the hospital. (KGH Foundation)

KGH Foundation Day of Giving raises $371,823 for hospital needs

The foundation said the funds will help the hospital acquire urgently needed items

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation is thanking the community for its tremendous support.

The fourth annual KGH Foundation Day of Giving raised $371,823, which will allow the hospital to buy much-needed equipment and patient care items.

The foundation said besides tremendous community support, a small group of anonymous donors offered to match donations up to $175,000.

CEO of the KGH Foundation Doug Rankmore said he is very proud.

“Once again, the community has taken a decisive stand for local health care and sent a powerful message to our frontline health-care workers – that their courage and commitment to keeping us safe during and in the aftermath of this pandemic has not gone unnoticed,” he said.

The KGH Foundation Day of Giving was an opportunity for the community to demonstrate gratitude for local health care through giving and helping the foundation acquire urgently needed items. Big White Ski Resort’s Michael J. Ballingal and Jillian Harris were some of the community ambassadors who stopped by to donate and share why it’s important to support KGH.

The hospital’s volunteer-run coffee shop ‘Perking Lot’ also reopened during Day of Giving.

“This is what community is all about,” Mayor Colin Basran said.

“Working together through tough times, doing what we can to support the continued health of all the people who call this community home. I’m humbled and grateful to be here.”

READ: Property crime rate down in Kelowna amid COVID-19

