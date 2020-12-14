Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, eludes rescue

The hope is to have Kevin rescued before the lake freezes

Does anyone have an aluminum boat and a really big fishnet?

That’s the question Dave Chuokalos is asking to rescue Kevin, the beloved, broken-winged Canada goose who lives on Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

“I need some assistance to save Kevin,” said Chuokalos. “We have tried several times to rescue him but the minute I touch him he goes right into the water.”

With freezing temperatures on their way, everyone is getting anxious about how Kevin will survive winter if the lake freezes over.

“The ongoing adventure of Kevin continues,” Chuokalos said with a laugh. The retired Penticton resident has been feeding his fine feathered friend several times a week since April. “But I’m really hoping for a nice ending for Kevin,” he said.

VIDEO: Kevin the famous Penticton goose

If he can be successful at rescuing Kevin, there is a bird sanctuary in B.C. able to take him in, promises Chuokalos. There, Kevin will be looked at by a veterinarian and treated to a good life.

Chuokalos has a big cat cage ready to transport Kevin.

“He’s all alone. All the other geese have rejected him so he can’t huddle together to stay warm,” he said. “I was speaking with someone last week who said it was a dog that chased Kevin and ripped his wing.”

That would make sense because Kevin is terrified of dogs, he mentioned.

Kevin, the famous broken-winged Canada goose who has stolen the hearts of many Pentictonites. (Monique Tamminga- Western news)

Kevin, the famous broken-winged Canada goose who has stolen the hearts of many Pentictonites. (Monique Tamminga- Western news)

If future rescue attempts aren’t successful, Chuokalos asks that people keep feeding Kevin.

“Please, please keep feeding Kevin,” he said.

Ideal food for ducks and geese is oats and grains, frozen peas, chopped lettuce, birdseed and grapes cut in half, according to several bird rescue organizations.

Since the Western News first posted the story about Kevin, adoption offers have been pouring in from both sides of the border.

Kevin can’t fly because of his broken wing.

A waterfowl rescue group in Washington has reached out as have other rescue groups across B.C. People with farms have also offered to take Kevin for the winter.

Some have offered up their heated chicken coop while others, two from Oliver and one from Summerland, have offered up the inside of their homes for Kevin to chill in.

But catching the elusive Kevin is no easy feat.

“Two weeks ago, Kevin moved from the main beach area to closer to the Lakeside Resort side of Okanagan Lake and is all by himself. I’m worried for him. If we don’t rescue him and the lake starts to freeze, that’s when it becomes a real concern,” said Chuokalos.

If you have a boat and would like to help Dave rescue Kevin or would like to assist call 250-493-5354 and leave a message.

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
