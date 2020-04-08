Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of its Easter trains. (Summerland Review file photo)

Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Decision comes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s spring train rides.

The railway has cancelled its Easter trains and has refunded fares.

READ ALSO: Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

READ ALSO: Historian to speak about steam railway’s past

“Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, it is impossible to know when we may resume operations,” said Sharon Unrau, president of the railway society. “Our main concern is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers and guests. We are all in this together and we will get through it.”

While the railway is busiest during the summer season, it also offers some rides at other times of year. These include special train rides around Easter and for Mother’s Day, as well as rides with Halloween and Christmas themes much later in the year.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews
Next story
Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Just Posted

Kelowna Rotary Club donates $50,000 for youth treatment program

The donation will support The Bridge’s Okanagan youth Recovery House project

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

WATCH: Kelowna country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Melissa Livingstone wanted to help spread joy through music

COVID-19: Government response to people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

BC Housing announces 20 bed shelter for isolation, Journey Home coordinating community efforts

Kelowna author raising money for scholarships

Roxi Harms said all book proceeds go to the scholarship fund

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

RCMP probe sudden death of North Okanagan child

8 year old flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Appointments available at Summerland after hours clinic

Telephone and video communications will be provided during COVID-19 pandemic

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under… Continue reading

Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Decision comes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

Most Read