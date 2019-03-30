Keto diet show comes to Kelowna

A keto trade show coming to Kelowna will fill you in on the benefits of the low-carb movement.

On Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., health-conscious individuals will convene at the Coast Capri Hotel to engage in a full day educational experience, according to Kapstone Events.

Four keynote speakers will deliver presentations on keto fundamentals with Dave Harper with the University of Fraser Valley, Exogenous Ketone research findings by Jon Little with University of British Columbia Okanagan, effects of diet on cancer and disease by Gerry Krystal, and with the BC Cancer Agency’s practical fasting with Megan Ramos.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

READ MORE: Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art

Not to waste the opportunity of having the experts in the room, the second unique feature of this event are the group education sessions. Every guest will attend two different sessions based on survey feedback and their particular interests, said Kapstone Events in a news release.

The third key element of the event is the trade show. Featuring mouth-watering low-carb goodies and health conscious businesses, guest will see, touch and taste the variety of options available for the low-carb-er.

READ MORE: Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Tickets are $89 and every guest receives a goodie bags filled with samples, information and prizes. Information here.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.