The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 192 was the victim of vulgar tagging, discovered Friday (June 12) morning. (Facebook)

Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti

“To me it’s totally unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided,” said Legion president

Residents in Keremeos were shocked to find vulgar graffiti on the back of the local legion, Friday morning.

One resident took to social media to post a photo of the graffiti and call out the suspects. The image has been blurred to hide the vulgarity.

“It was vulgar graffiti written on the legion which is, to me, totally unnecessary,” said Royal Canadian Legion Branch 192 president, Gerry Billon.

In the more than 13 years Billon has been president, the Legion has never been the victim of graffiti.

“In a way, we’re lucky that way, but to me, there’s no need for that. That’s how I feel,” said Billon.

The graffiti has since been removed and the wall repainted, but Billon said it is a financial burden that comes at a time when the Legion is already in a tough spot. Like other businesses, it has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has only recently reopened to the public.

“Right now, any cost isn’t good,” he said. “To me, it’s unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided.”

The Legion is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday to the public. Their next meat draw is this Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

RCMP have been contacted.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: First day back: School District 53 adjusting to life amid COVID-19

@KeremeosNews
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons alumnus drafted by MLB’s Chicago White Sox

Kade Mechals pitched for the Falcons in 2017

Full driver doors coming to Kelowna buses

A glass barrier will soon separate transit riders from transit drivers

Kelowna woman talks about Youth Innovation Showcase experience, project

24-year-old Emily Averill said she learned a lot and is excited to move forward with her project

Kangaroo Creek Farm gate destroyed, asking driver to come forward

“We cannot afford to replace that gate,” the farm stated in a post

Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti

“To me it’s totally unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided,” said Legion president

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Vernon homes flood following storm

More rain is on the forecast for the Okanagan Valley throughout the weekend

Giant wasp nests uncovered in reno of Salmon Arm school

Find becomes educational opportunity for South Canoe Elementary students

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

COLUMN: A message to the resilient, innovative, storytellin’ Class of 2020

The upheavals you’ve experienced has given you inner strength, even if you don’t yet realize it

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Most Read