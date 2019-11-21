FIRE ENGINE The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department will soon have a fire truck similar to this one. The truck comes with a price tag of $545,957.59, including taxes. (Photo submitted)

Keremeos Fire Department acquires new truck

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves fire truck purchases for Keremeos, Willowbrook

The village of Keremeos will receive a new fire truck worth more than $500,000, while the Willowbrook Fire Department will receive a used fire truck.

The two purchases were approved by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on Nov. 21.

The truck for Keremeos will be purchased from HUB Fire Engines for $545,957.59, including taxes.

The Canadian-built truck will replace an aging fire truck used by the Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department.

In 2018, a referendum was passed by the community to approve the purchase of a new fire truck and finance $350,000, with the remainder to be funded from reserves.

A total of eight submissions were received, but only three were appropriate for the fire department.

Of the three quotes considered, the HUB tender was the lowest.

In addition, Jordy Bosscha, chief of the Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department said the truck’s layout had the most storage available. The truck is manufactured by the same company that manufactured two of Keremeos’s current fire trucks.

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department will purchase a used 2000 FL112 pumper fire truck for $64,027 plus taxes.

Of the five bid submissions, the bid accepted was by far the lowest. The next bid, for a 2003 pumper, came in at $99,500 plus taxes, while the most expensive bid was for $426,908.

