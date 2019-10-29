The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Kelowna’s Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

One of the Okanagan’s largest employers, Sun-Rype Products, has been acquired by Quebec-based Lassonde Industries in an $80 million transaction announced Tuesday.

Two of Lassonde’s subsidiaries entered into the agreement to acquire the local fruit snack and beverage manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group.

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we look forward to welcoming Sun-Rype’s management team and employees to Lassonde,” said Nathalie Lassonde, CEO of Lassonde Industries. “Sun-Rype and Lassonde are two great Canadian companies with decades of strong presence in the food and beverage industry in North America. This transaction is part of our strategy of constant and measured growth and will strengthen our presence in the Canadian and U.S. markets.”

The deal also sees Lassonde assume $21 million in lease liability, related to long-term leases for the facilities located in Kelowna and Washington state.

Jim Pattison, chairman and CEO of The Jim Pattison Group, said: “Lassonde is a very well respected and established Canadian company, which has been in business for over 100 years. It has been a key supplier to several of our companies, including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods for decades, and will continue to be. Lassonde is a first-class growing company with an excellent track record. Sun-Rype is in good hands with Lassonde.”

Lassonde executives believe the acquisition will improve the company’s manufacturing footprint in Western Canada and in the north-western United States and further strengthen the their presence in the Canadian branded juices and drinks sector.

Sun-Rype is an Okanagan born and bred company, established in 1946.

READ MORE: Council approves controversial new development fee

READ MORE: Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping
Next story
Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

Two vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97

No injuries have been reported on the scene.

Council approves controversial new development fee

The amended DCC will see an extra $7,180 paid by developers on every new residential condo or home

Average real estate prices in Kelowna jumped by 70 per cent between 2012-2018

A single-detached home in Kelowna now costs around $779,000 on average

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. proclaims Ukrainian Holodomor Memorial Day in November

Green leader Andrew Weaver’s grandfather escaped Stalin’s genocide

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Turkey chases North Okanagan woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read