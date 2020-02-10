Kelowna’s Stuart Park rink vandalized

The rink opened later on Monday morning due to maintenance

The Stuart Park ice rink was vandalized with ice melt, causing a later opening on Monday.

City of Kelowna’s media relations manager Tom Wilson said the incident happened sometimes after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

He said there were allegedly two people involved.

“They mixed what appears to be ice melt on the Stuart Park skating rink, then left a note in front of city hall that said ‘have fun with the ice today’,” Wilson said.

“When our maintenance crews arrived on Monday morning to begin their regular maintenance at 6 a.m., they noticed something wrong with the ice and got to work.”

“Maintenance typically takes two hours on Monday mornings, after a busy weekend of people skating around on it and minimal maintenance over the weekend.”

This time, maintenance just took a little longer. Wilson said crews had to add a bit more water on the spots affected by the ice melt.

Wilson added no other areas around the rink were affected.

READ: Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

READ: Stuart Park ice rink to open earlier than planned

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter
Next story
RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

Just Posted

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake Festival releases full-schedule

This year’s lineup features rock icons such as April Wine, Chilliwack, Kim Mitchell and many more

Kelowna’s Stuart Park rink vandalized

The rink opened later on Monday morning due to maintenance

Cold case Vernon murder back in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial begins on March 2 and is expected to take up to eight weeks

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

RCMP investigating alleged road rage incident in Oliver

Suspect described as mid-40s Caucasian male, short, stocky build, dark hair in dark pickup truck.

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents diamond jubilee concert

Event on Feb. 8 a side-by-side concert with Okanagan Youth Symphony Orchestra

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Most Read