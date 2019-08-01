Kelowna’s Spiers Road to close next week for safety improvements

Spiers Road will be closed between Hewlett Road and Saucier Road for approximately four weeks

A section of Spiers Road will be closed for approximately four weeks starting next Tuesday for safety improvements.

Starting Aug. 6, Spiers Road will be closed between Hewlett Road and Saucier Road to repair the road and ensure long-term safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

READ MORE: Roundabout work may slow Kelowna traffic

READ MORE: Rutland IGA keeps community-forward attitude despite corporate operation

During the closure, access to Hewlett Road will be maintained for properties located within the work zone, and a designated detour will be available for others through Todd and Grantham roads. Grantham Road will be open while Spiers Road is closed.

The City of Kelowna scheduled the construction for early August so as not to impact traffic once school starts again in September.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.