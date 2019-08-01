Kelowna’s Spiers Road to close next week for safety improvements

A section of Spiers Road will be closed for approximately four weeks starting next Tuesday for safety improvements.
Starting Aug. 6, Spiers Road will be closed between Hewlett Road and Saucier Road to repair the road and ensure long-term safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
During the closure, access to Hewlett Road will be maintained for properties located within the work zone, and a designated detour will be available for others through Todd and Grantham roads. Grantham Road will be open while Spiers Road is closed.
The City of Kelowna scheduled the construction for early August so as not to impact traffic once school starts again in September.
For more information, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.