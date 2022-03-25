New Society of Hope Executive Director, Ken Zeitner, (File photo/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Society of Hope names new executive director

Ken Zeitner is currently the organization’s chief financial officer

The Society of Hope has announced Ken Zeitner as its new executive director.

Zeinter will assume the role as of May 28, taking over from the retiring Luke Stack.

Stack has been the society’s executive director since it was formed in 1989. Zeitner and his wife Barb joined the society in early 1990. He has served in various positions with the organization and is currently its chief financial officer.

A news release from the society states Zeitner was responsible for the design and implementation of several innovative administrative and operational systems, which proved essential to the society’s capacity to build and operate increasing numbers of affordable housing units in the region.

The Society of Hope is the largest non-profit housing provider in the Interior of B.C. with over 700 affordable residential units located on 17 sites from Lake Country to Peachland.

Read More: Luke Stack to step down as Society of Hope executive director

Read More: New affordable housing under construction in Kelowna

