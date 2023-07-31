(Rock the Lake/Submitted)

Kelowna’s Rock The Lake strums up support to fight B.C. wildfire crisis

All proceeds from Aug. 11-12 ticket sales will be donated to three organizations

Rock the Lake in Kelowna is stepping up to help with the wildfire crisis in B.C.

The music festival, put on by Vancouver-based GSL Group, will donate all proceeds from ticket sales on Aug. 11-12 to the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC), SenseNet Wildfire Detection, and the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

This is being done in conjunction with the Ambleside Music Festival in West Vancouver, which is also run by GSL Group.

According to the provincial government, 2023 is the worst wildfire season on record in B.C. with 1,498 fires since

April, leading to over 1.5 million hectares burned.

“Rock The Lake has always been about more than just great music, it’s about community and solidarity,” said Graham Lee, president of GSL. “As part of our appreciation to the front-line firefighters dedicated to protecting our province, we are also providing complimentary tickets to local firefighter charitable associations in West Vancouver and Kelowna as a token of our gratitude.”

Executive director of the FESBC, Steve Kozuki, noted that support from Rock the Lake, and the Ambleside Music Festival will help to revitalize and begin recovery of forests.

“The funds collected will strengthen our ability to reduce the risk to our communities from B.C. wildfires. It’s uplifting to see such high-profile events rally in support, reminding us that we are united in our efforts.”

In 2022, the Rock The Lake donated $500,000 in tickets to frontline healthcare workers. This year, GSL Group will also support the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and other local charities.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rock The Lake or Ambleside Music Festival websites.

