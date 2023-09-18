Kelowna’s Rock the Lake set to keep the good times rollin’ in 2024

The outdoor music festival will be held on August 9-11, 2024 with pre-sale tickets available now

The rock is scheduled to keep rolling in Kelowna next summer.

Rock the Lake is announcing its return to Kelowna with pre-sale tickets available now.

The outdoor rock music festival will return to Prospera Place August 9-11, 2024 with general admission weekend passes now available.

Limited quantities of tickets are being released with early bird pricing starting at $109.

Event details will be released at a later date, along with VIP, group purchase options, and single-day event tickets.

More information on the Rock the Lake festival can be found on the official festival website, www.rtlkelowna.com.

