Kelowna’s pothole problems set to begin

This time last year city crews were working 16 hours a day to fill up the many potholes

With winter’s chill poised to recede from local streets, asphalt is set to open up and offer Kelowna commuters their yearly dose of pothole problems.

Stephen Bryans, roadways operations supervisor for the City of Kelowna, said his crews are ready for what’s to come. The city refills anywhere from 2,000 to 5,000 a year, depending on what Mother Nature brings. “When it warms up and we get the freeze and thaw (cycle) that’s when we really get the potholes,” he said, adding that there’s no one area in Kelowna that is worse off, when it comes to the number potholes.

READ MORE: PLAGUED BY POTHOLES

The only place the City of Kelowna doesn’t have to worry about, is Highway 97. That’s a Ministry of Transportation issue. While there’s a lot to fix, Bryans pointed out that the city has a slick pothole fixing system in place.

“We don’t need to buy hot mix asphalt, we use recycled asphalt,” he said.

Whenever it’s time for roadwork, the asphalt left over or pulled out is saved and stockpiled.

“We store it here in the city yard and then what we do is we put it in the asphalt recyclers, and use it to fill potholes,” he said. While it’s still early, Bryans thinks that it will be a better pothole season than usual, though he doesn’t want to speculate.

This time last year his crews were working 16 hours a day to fill up all the holes that had opened up on local roads.

In the first week of February 2018, they had filled almost 700 potholes and this year has been nowhere near that.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town
Next story
Season wrapping up for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP arrest suspects in relation to kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

RCMP are hoping to identify an alleged fraudster

Imitation firearm led to temporary Highway 97 closure

Early Monday morning, RCMP responded to an early morning panic alarm

Kelowna council to look at urban density vs. suburban sprawl

What would you like to see?

New president for The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

Cassidy deVeer has been named president and is the first woman to step into the role

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

Two cab companies meet today about the issue

Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Cree Road in Kamloops is currently shut down

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Summerland-based music agency continues to grow

Sakamoto Agency expanding its presence into Europe

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

Most Read