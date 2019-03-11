Kelowna’s plan to end homelessness taking shape

On board with the Journey Home Society in a million ways

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society has raised $1-million of its $2.7 million fundraising goal.

“We continue to work diligently to establish our goal of funding the Journey Home Society for the first five years of operation,” said Kyleen Myrah, chair of the journey home board, in a press release.

For the remainder of 2019, the COJHS board will focus on a thorough mapping of services available in the city, including a gap analysis to determine what is missing; establish the COJHS day-to-day operations; build connections with provincial and federal governments and tap into all available resources as soon as possible; and create education around who experiences homelessness in our community and why.

READ MORE: LIVED EXPERIENCE CRUCIAL

The society has also made headway in its structure.

“The outcome is that our board includes a broad spectrum of community and business leaders who are dedicated to contributing their energy into implementing the Journey Home Strategy. They are a reflection of our community – the community that came together during the Journey Home process and vowed to work together to reach functional zero of homelessness by 2024,” said said Gaelene Askeland, Executive Director of COJHS, in a press release.

The new board members are Murray Bye, Josh Cairns, Ken Gauthier, Debbie Hubbard, Helen Jackman and Donna Jansons. They join founding board members Dave Krysko, Scott Lanigan, Diane Roy, Shane Worman and Chair of the Board, Kyleen Myrah, representatives from the Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness, youth advocates and a number of ex-officio organization representatives and liaisons, including Mayor Colin Basran.

For more information about Journey Home, visit info@journeyhome.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile House
Next story
Grant allows for West Kelowna Shelter Society’s meal program to continue

Just Posted

Kelowna’s plan to end homelessness taking shape

On board with the Journey Home Society in a million ways

Prepare for long wait times at Kelowna International Airport

YLW expects to have 100,000 travellers over spring break

Kelowna RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard

RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Warriors defeated 3-1 by Wenatchee Wild

The West Kelowna Warriors will look for redemption in game 7 Monday night

Okanagan Rail Trail moves closer to completion with farm issue being smoothed out

“We’re not going to start construction until we get ALC approval,” he said.

Grant allows for West Kelowna Shelter Society’s meal program to continue

A $20,000 West Kelowna city grant helps keep the shelter programs running

Aviation art exhibit soars in Vernon

Children of Icarus by Keith Harder on display at Art Gallery

Guilty plea entered on fentanyl trafficking charge in Okanagan city

Wade Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Beloved vinyl record collection stolen

Shuswap owners would like cherished records taken with trailer returned, no questions asked

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Prepare for long wait times at Kelowna International Airport

YLW expects to have 100,000 travellers over spring break

Man waving a hammer arrested at South Okanagan city hall

Penticton bylaw services assisted in removing the man who was causing a disturbance

Eight-lane pool identified as priority for new rec centre

Salmon Arm to pursue multi-use facility instead of performing arts space

Longest running Korean martial arts school is still going strong

R.J. Smith (middle right) and members of Kel-West Society of Martial Arts.

Most Read