Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre closing for annual maintenance

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility

Annual maintenance and cleaning mean the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) aquatics centre and gymnasium will be closed to the public.

The swimming pools and aquatic area (including the steam room and hot tub) will be closed from Aug. 29 until Sept. 18. The gymnasium will be closed from Sept. 7 until Sept. 18. No drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available during this time and the family change room will also be closed.

PRC members will be able to use the pool facilities at the Kelowna Family Y (373 Hartman Road) during the maintenance closure. PRC pass holders will also have the missed time due to the closure added to their pass or punch passes automatically.

