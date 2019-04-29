Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre to reconfigure former Sears space

Part of the now vacant store will be demolished to create more parking and two more stores

The former Sears store in Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre is being reduced in size and divided to make way for two smaller retail spaces.

City council heard Monday that the now vacant 80,000-square-foot space will be reduced in size to 39,000-square-feet and divided to make room for two stores, one of which appears to be a Mark’s Work Warehouse outlet. The identity of the other store is not yet known.

READ MORE: Last day for Kelowna Sears store

The mall’s owners plan to demolish part of the former Sear’s department store at the mall’s northwest corner near the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) to create more parking. It says it will also close the entrance to the mall’s parking lot on Dilworth, closest to the intersection. Traffic entering the mall off Dilworth will have to use another entrance and exit farther down the road which has traffic signals.

Sears, which went out of business in Canada in 2017, left two large spaces vacant in the mall. In addition to the former department store, Sears also had a large furniture and appliance store is located at the other end of the shopping centre.

On Monday, council approved the plan to reconfigure the north-west portion of the mall.

Orchard Park is the largest shopping centre between Vancouver and Calgary.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre to reconfigure former Sears space

Part of the now vacant store will be demolished to create more parking and two more stores

The Count Of Monte Cristo reimagined by Kelowna Senior Secondary students

The classic play will be brought to life on stage May 1 to 4

UBC Okanagan hosts data science event

Everyone is welcome to the event to explore trends in data, science and artificial intelligence

Kelowna RCMP help arrest man wanted nation wide

The man was wanted on several arrest warrants

UPDATE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated

Witnesses say police arrived on scene about 5 a.m. Monday

Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Residents send message to Interior Health over rumoured move of beloved centre to Vernon hospital

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Kootnekoff: Easter Weekend and Statutory Holiday Pay in B.C.

Following the Easter long weekend, some employees may be receiving a little… Continue reading

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

‘Just strolling in front of our house’: South Okanagan residents spot black bears

Three black bears reported spotted around the city

Most Read