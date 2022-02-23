Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre opening for its 10th season

SpongeBob the Musical, Footloose and more will be on display

(Contributed)

The New Vintage Theatre is opening for its 10th season.

This year’s shows include a 10th Anniversary Celebration, the Kelowna Fan Experience, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, The Thin Place (Okanagan premiere) and three musicals: Cabaret, Footloose and SpongeBob the Musical.

“This year’s season is for people passionate about theatre,” said Artistic Director Bonnie Gratz. “I know the fun our artists have with our seasons – a mix of classic works, new works, and fantastic musicals.”

To get the year started, the New Vintage Theatre is hosting the Get Lucky Season Launch and Fringe Lottery on Thursday, March 17th (St. Patrick’s Day) as a chance for the arts community to get together. The event is taking place at 6 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre. There will also be a live stream of the event for those who can’t make it.

“There are so many surprises in store at New Vintage Theatre’s two festivals, KFX (Kelowna Fan Experience), July 15-17, and Kelowna Fringe Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 4,” said KFX and Kelowna Fringe Festival Producer Kimberly Billinton. “Expect the unexpected as we draw the names out of the hat for this year’s Fringe and announce our KFX guests.”

Because of recent changes to the provincial health orders, full capacity is expected throughout the year.

The New Vintage theatre has been nominated as a finalist for the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce 2022 Awards for top Arts and Entertainment Organization. They won the award in 2018.

