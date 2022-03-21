Kelowna’s new Parkinson Rec Centre could go next to Apple Bowl

Kelowna city staff are recommending the site for the new Parkinson Rec Centre (PRC) be next to the Apple Bowl.

A report going before council today (Mar. 21) states the “co-located campus model” is the best option as it allows the existing PRC to operate, and parking to continue uninterrupted during construction. The report states it also takes advantage of the park setting and proximity to Mill Creek.

The new project, which is referred to as the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC), creates a shared campus of buildings within Parkinson Recreation Park, and groups it with the PRC, the Apple Bowl, and a planned new school. It would also allow programming to expand into the park.

The report indicates that the new facility is more centrally located, with main entrances off Burtch Road and Spall Road.

Council is also being asked to direct staff to start the design process for the KCC based on the co-located campus model.

The report included a second option for the KCC, fronting Harvey Avenue. However, staff noted concerns over construction disruption to the existing PRC, parking issues, and traffic pressure at Spall and Harvey.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure also cited traffic concerns on Harvey if the KCC were to be built there. The staff report mentioned the new building would be surrounded by paved surfaces and would not benefit from being next to sports fields and courts, or Mill Creek.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentRecreation