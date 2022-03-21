Map showing proposed site of new KCC (City of Kelowna)

Map showing proposed site of new KCC (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna’s new Parkinson Rec Centre could go next to Apple Bowl

New project creates shared campus of buildings within Parkinson Recreation Park

Kelowna city staff are recommending the site for the new Parkinson Rec Centre (PRC) be next to the Apple Bowl.

A report going before council today (Mar. 21) states the “co-located campus model” is the best option as it allows the existing PRC to operate, and parking to continue uninterrupted during construction. The report states it also takes advantage of the park setting and proximity to Mill Creek.

The new project, which is referred to as the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC), creates a shared campus of buildings within Parkinson Recreation Park, and groups it with the PRC, the Apple Bowl, and a planned new school. It would also allow programming to expand into the park.

The report indicates that the new facility is more centrally located, with main entrances off Burtch Road and Spall Road.

Council is also being asked to direct staff to start the design process for the KCC based on the co-located campus model.

The report included a second option for the KCC, fronting Harvey Avenue. However, staff noted concerns over construction disruption to the existing PRC, parking issues, and traffic pressure at Spall and Harvey.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure also cited traffic concerns on Harvey if the KCC were to be built there. The staff report mentioned the new building would be surrounded by paved surfaces and would not benefit from being next to sports fields and courts, or Mill Creek.

Read More: Flooding inevitable if building beside Okanagan waterways: fisheries biologist

Read More: Penticton’s Columbia Elementary School vandalized with graffiti

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentRecreation

Previous story
Large grass fire near Kelowna airport likely caused by tossed cigarette
Next story
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

Just Posted

After two years in dry dock due to COVID, the Okanagan Quality Life Society will again take out adults with disabilities, seniors in care residences and seniors facilities members for hour-long boat rides on Okanagan Lake starting June 1. (Morning Star - file photo)
Heaven Can Wait to sail again on Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake

(Jacqueline Gelineau)
Kelowna business on Enterprise vandalised amidst commute

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports defenceman Asher Kuiken (6) moves up from the blue line for a good look at a shot on Cranbrook Bucks goalie Seth Coward during the opening game for both teams Sunday, March 20, at the B.C. Tier 2 U15 hockey championships at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Cranbrook Bucks roll to 7-3 win over Vernon Vipers in Tier 2 U15 opener

The hometown West Kelowna Warriors defeated the Vernon Vipers 6-1 in BCHL action Sunday afternoon, March 20. The result means the two teams will meet at least four more times in the opening round of the Interior Conference playoffs. (Tami Quan photography)
UPDATE: West Kelowna Warriors thump Vernon Vipers in first-round playoff preview