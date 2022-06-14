Kelowna’s Mission residents concerned about future development

Concerns expressed as long-term care home in the area looks to expand

Some homeowners on Hall Road in the Mission have concerns regarding the city’s long-term plans for their neighbourhood.

The issues came up as council unanimously approved a development permit for the expansion of the Mission Creek Landing long-term care home at 3081 Hall Road. However, Councillor Mohini Singh said some Hall Road residents are upset because they don’t know what is going on in their rural neighbourhood.

“So I urge staff, whether it’s appropriate after or not, to have the applicant relay the information to the residents so they know what kind of infrastructure is going in for the expansion and how it’s going to impact their lives.”

While a development permit did not trigger a public hearing, the applicant did hold a public information session. However, Singh said that session was announced just shortly before it was held and many residents were not able to attend.

Mayor Colin Basran said he heard that residents were worried this would open up the neighbourhood to further development.

“I was comforted by the fact that our planning staff have said there is a more robust plan coming for that neighbourhood. That said, I think that the addition of more beds in this care facility is acceptable.”

The applicant is proposing to expand Mission Creek Landing from 102 beds to 242, over three construction phases to allow current residents to stay during construction. Councillor Loyal Wooldridge noted some of the concerns brought forward by residents.

“Traffic – knowing that most long-term care residents aren’t driving or leaving the site very often, I don’t necessarily see traffic increasing too badly,” said Wooldridge.

Wooldridge also pointed out that the extension of sewer to the area is a benefit to neighbours who can tie into that line and get rid of septic.

