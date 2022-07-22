Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs

On June 14, several areas of the greenway were damaged by significant rainfall

A report by Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) staff states $149,350 is needed for emergency repairs to sections of the Mission Creek Greenway.

Staff will ask the RDCO board to reallocate funds from other projects for those repairs at a meeting on Monday (July 25). On June 14, several areas of the greenway were damaged when an unexpected weather system caused significant rainfall and a rapid rise of Mission Creek.

Trails and embankments were washed away and damage was caused to Friends, Cedars, and Smoothing Stones bridges.

Staff adds reallocation of the funds is critical in achieving the necessary repairs. The report also states that a considerable amount of resources are required to maintain closures along the damaged stretch of greenway, and despite best efforts, some members of the public continue to access those areas.

Completing the repairs is a priority to ensure public safety, the report added.

